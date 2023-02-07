The 43rd Annual Spring Tasting Luncheon is just around the corner and anyone can participate by making a family favorite dish to share.
Each year this luncheon is sponsored by Pottawatomie County K-State Research and Extension and Pottawatomie County Farm Bureau.
The luncheon will be held Thursday, March 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Elm, Wamego. Registration is 11 a.m., and the meal is at 11:30. Attendees should bring their own table service.
Cecilia Striler with Sunflower Spreads will be the presenter. Her topic is charcuterie boards and she will offer tips and tricks to creating a board. Sunflower Spreads provide charcuterie service throughout NE/Central Kansas and SE/Central Nebraska. She will put together a charcuterie board and will offer it as a door prize.
The public is encouraged to share a recipe and bring that dish the day of the luncheon as well as a Food Pantry donation of a non-perishable food item from their recipe. All ages are invited to participate. Each attendee should send in a recipe.
Recipes for the 2023 Tasting Luncheon must be received or postmarked by March 6, 2023. All recipes can be emailed to jjeanna@ksu.edu or mailed to the Pottawatomie County Extension Office, P.O. Box 127, Westmoreland, KS 66549.
Guidelines
1. Print or type recipe, making sure it is legible and the ingredients are correct as the typist is not familiar with all the recipes. Include number of servings and serving size.
2. Include name, address and phone number.
3. Specify the category: main dish, vegetable, salad, bread, dessert, or miscellaneous.
At the luncheon, a complimentary copy of the recipe book will be given to those who have
sent in a recipe and brought their dish. An extra cookbook is available for $5.
Contact Erin Tynon at the Extension Office, 785-457-3319, with any questions.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
