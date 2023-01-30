Alice should pay more attention to where she is going … instead of being on her cell phone.
Otherwise, she might just might not have fallen down a rabbit hole and found herself @Wonderland.
You can find yourself @Wonderland too, by attending a Winter Theatre Academy modern production of the old favorite – on stage at The Columbian this weekend.
“Alice@Wonderland is a modern retelling of the classic story of Alice,” said Claudia McAlister, director. “Our Alice carries a cell phone and there are many technology jokes within this show that will surely bring a chuckle. The characters of Wonderland are the same and just react to this more modern Alice.”
A long-time volunteer and cast member for various Columbian productions, Alice is McAlister's first directing gig. She has used the opportunity to expand the young cast members' theater experience past the stage.
“This show is a play (as opposed to a musical) and the wonderful part about that is we have had time to do other things besides just working on the production,” she said. “Students have helped with costumes and set. We have had some wonderful speakers come in and teach different aspects of theater. It has been a great experience all around.”
Those speakers included Lorinda and Bob Sultzer on set design; Peggy Riley, along with assistants Piper Van Dusen and Isobel Cowan, costuming; Stephaine Riniker, state make-up; Betty Amos, state management; Maggie Billman, college theater; Joel Van Os, sound; Jennifer Topliff, Maddox Topliff, Delaine Rhoads, Anne Kenworthy, high school theater; and Mindy Thierolf, main stage theatre.
“The fact so many adults volunteered to help with production has also made it so successful and the fact the cast has put in some really hard work,” she continued. “People aren't going to want to miss this one!”
Alice@Wonderland opens for a 7 p.m. show on Friday night and there is another 7 p.m. show Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $8-$13 and availabe on line at the box office www.columbiantheatre.com, or by calling 785-456-2029.
Cast
Act One Alice, King's Man In Act Two - Denise Doucett; Act Two Alice, Ensemble in Act One - Kaydee Chicora; Tiny Alice - Act One, Violet # 2 in Act Two - Sara Jacobs; Tall Alice - Act One, Daisy # 2 in Act Two - Elizabeth Bollhoefner; White Rabbit - Sierra McCoy; Queen of Hearts - Brenna Smoller; Caterpillar - Nathan Bortnick; Frog Newsie - Connor Pardue; Fish Newsie - Ethinee Ryland; Cheshire Cat #1 - Gracilyn Clark; Cheshire Cat #2- Amelia Peterson; Mad Hatter - Jacoby Rhoads; March Hare - Emma Pittenger; Dormouse - Piper Van Dusen; Tweedle Dum - Isobel Cowan; Tweedle Dee - Rowen Stockebrand; Humpty Dumpty - Spencer Peterson; King of Hearts - Logan Riggins; Door # 1, Ensemble - Mariah Woodyard; Door #2, Ensemble - Nathan Shaw; Door #3, Ensemble - Rylan Rhoads; Door #4, Ensemble - Raylie Sutton; Lily, Chorus - Taryn Scott; Rose, Chorus - Roselyn Hazlett; Daisy #1, Chorus - Abigail Kottke; Violet #1, Chorus/Mother - Aubri Rhoads; Queen's Guard #1, Storm Cloud/Ensemble, Jabberwocky, King's Man - Cassel Cox; Queen's Guard #1, Large Mushroom, Knight, King's Man - Tempest Ryland.
Crew
Director - Claudia McAlister; Assistant Director - Bekah Rhoads; Stage Managers - Betty Amos, Monica Shaffer; Costume Designer - Peggy Riley; Set - Bob and Lorinda Sultzer; Sound Technician - Joel Van Os; Light Technician - Scott Chainey; Spotlight - Delaine Rhoads; Choreographer - Clarke Clemons; Teen Volunteers - Delaine Rhoads, Sam Hazlett, Sid Shaffer, Benji Scruggs, Boden Fultz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.