This past week, I had the honor of being a student guardian as the Wamego Honor Flight embarked on its 11th flight to Washington, D.C. In total, t25 Wamego High School National Honor Society students along with 25 area veterans set off at 1 a.m. on the whirlwind trip to visit the various war memorials in the DC area.
The mission of the Honor Flight Network is to take veterans to Washington D.C .to see their respective memorials. The Kansas branches of this national network are unique in that they pair each veteran with a student guardian. These student guardians are devoted to assisting the veterans as they visit the memorials. They are there to ensure the veterans have a safe, comfortable, and memorable trip.
My experience as a student guardian is one I will carry with me forever. Student guardians are there to help the veterans relax and enjoy the trip in any way they can. They push wheelchairs, carry bags, provide snacks, water, and anything else a veteran may need.
In less than two days, we toured almost every memorial in the D.C. area. The first day included the WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln, and the Eisenhower memorials. We ate dinner at Glory Days that night where we did a “mail call”. This is where the veterans received letters from loved ones and students from the local Wamego elementary schools. The second day included the Navy and Marines memorials and a reserved visit to the National Archives, which is where our national documents are housed.
Next on our trip was Arlington National Cemetery where we got to witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Lastly, we visited the FDR and MLK memorials before we headed for the airport.
All along our trip we were greeted with cheers of thanks from various people, and special recognition to the veterans for their service. Many other strangers that we saw, whether at the airport or who were also touring the memorials, treated the veterans with the utmost respect and gave them applause and repeatedly thanked them for their service.
On the very last leg of our journey, we got an escort from the Legion Riders down Highway 99. We received a great welcome as we entered the high school gymnasium. Veterans had received surprise visits from many of their loved ones and the local community. The high school band played, people cheered, waved flags, and held up signs.
The oldest veteran on the trip was 92 year-old Korean War veteran Marvin Hachmeister. Marvin was amazed and humbled by all the attention. “It is amazing how people appreciate what the veterans do,” said Hachmeister. “Wamego has some amazing students. I really think they are very, very good. So I thank them a lot, and Wamego.”
The Honor Flight is truly a community effort and there is no community like Boomtown, USA. It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of donations to make this special experience happen for our veterans, who gave so much for our freedom. I am truly blessed to have played a small part in it.
Editor's note: Emery continues the tradition of an Honor Flight story from the perspective of the student-guardian.
