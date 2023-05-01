This past week, I had the honor of being a student guardian as the Wamego Honor Flight embarked on its 11th flight to Washington, D.C. In total, t25 Wamego High School National Honor Society students along with 25 area veterans set off at 1 a.m. on the whirlwind trip to visit the various war memorials in the DC area.

The mission of the Honor Flight Network is to take veterans to Washington D.C .to see their respective memorials. The Kansas branches of this national network are unique in that they pair each veteran with a student guardian. These student guardians are devoted to assisting the veterans as they visit the memorials. They are there to ensure the veterans have a safe, comfortable, and memorable trip.