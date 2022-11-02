Part A, Part B, Part C, Part D: Enrolling in Medicare can feel overwhelming. But taking time to understand the alphabet soup is important, and all seniors need to be aware of how the choices they make can affect their healthcare. Medicare open enrollment for 2023 coverage is October 15 through December 7, so now is the perfect time to learn about the options.

Individuals can enroll in Original Medicare, which includes Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance), three months before turning age 65. Some people may qualify earlier if they have certain disabilities or suffer from certain disease. After enrolling in Medicare Part A and B, it’s time to make decisions about enrolling in Medicare Supplement Plans (also known as Medigap policies), a Medicare Advantage Plan (also known as Part C), and Part D (Medicare drug coverage).