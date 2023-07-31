Tuesday, August 1 – Pork Tenderloin, Baked Beans, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Peach Cobbler
Wednesday, August 2 – BBQ Chicken, Potato Salad, Cucumbers and Onions, Dinner Roll, Fruited Jello
Thursday, August 3 – Meatballs. Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Fruit
Friday, August 4 – CHOICE MEAL – Salmon Pattie or BBQ Ribette, Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Dinner Roll, Melon
Monday, August 7 – Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit, Hash Browns, Stewed Tomatoes, Fruit
Tuesday, August 8 – Lasagna, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Cookie, Peaches
Wednesday, August 9 – Swiss Steak, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, August 10 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Pears
Friday, August 11 – Chicken Tetrazzini, Peas & Carrots, Pickled Beets, Wheat Bread, Ambrosia
Monday, August 14 – Smothered Chicken, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Fruit
Tuesday, August 15 – Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Cookie, Lime-Sprinkled Pears
Wednesday, August 16 – Ham Salad on Lettuce, Marinated Tomato Salad, Wheat Bread, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, August 17 – BIRTHDAY DINNER – BBQ Chicken Breast, Potato Wedges, Carrots, Dinner Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, August 18 – Roast Turkey, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Dinner Roll, Fresh Fruit
Monday, August 21 – BBQ Smokies, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Peas, Dinner Roll, Fruit
Tuesday, August 22 –Hamburger on a Bun, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Cookie, Watermelon
Wednesday, August 23 – Oven-Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Hot Dinner Roll, Strawberry Shortcake
Thursday, August 24 – Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Garlic Bread Stick, Pineapple Tidbits
Friday, August 25 – CHOICE MEAL – Fish or Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Bread, Fruited Pudding
Monday, August 28 – Pizza, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fruit
Tuesday, August 29 – Pork Loin, Sweet Potatoes, Cabbage Casserole, Cornbread, Applesauce
Wednesday, August 30 – Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Spinach & Strawberry Salad, Wheat Bread, Melon
Thursday, August 31 Tater Tot Casserole, Stewed Tomatoes, Bread. Cookie, Warm Cinnamon Peaches
