Senior Center July Menus Jun 30, 2023

Monday, July 3 – CLOSEDTuesday, July 4 – CLOSEDWednesday, July 5 – (CHOICE MEAL) Breaded Fish OR Chicken Pattie, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Wheat Roll, Warn Cinnamon PeachesThursday, July 6 – Pork Cutlet, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruited Jell-O.Friday, July 7 – Swiss Steak, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Mixed Fruit, CookieMonday, July 10 – Hamburger on a Bun with Onion/Pickle/Lettuce, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, CookieTuesday, July 11 – Chicken Enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Rosey PearsWednesday, July 12 – Smothered Pork Chop, Roasted Potatoes, Spinach & Onions, Hot Roll, PeachesThursday, July 13 – Chicken-Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Hot Roll, StrawberriesFriday, July 14 – Ribette on a Bun, Tater Tots, Broccoli Normandy, Pineapple CrumbleMonday, July 17 – Chicken Salad on Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions, Wheat Bread, Fruit, CookieTuesday, July 18 – BBQ Smokies, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, PeachesWednesday, July 19 – (CHOICE MEAL) Baked Fish OR Chicken Tenders, Roasted Red Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, Bread, Peach CrispThursday, July 20 – BIRTHDAY DINNER – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Dinner Roll, Fruit, CakeFriday, July 21 – Taco Salad, CornGarlic Bread Stick, Pineapple TidbitsMonday, July 24 – Meatballs, Spaghetti Noodles, Beets, Roll, ApplesauceTuesday, July 25 – Ham Loaf, AuGratin Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Wheat Roll, Ambrosia SaladWednesday, July 26 – Oven-Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Strawberries, CakeThursday, July 27 – Chef Salad with Turkey, Kidney Bean Salad, Crackers, Melon, Fruited MuffinFriday, July 28 – Salisbury Steak, Potato Wedges, Baked Spinach Casserole, Mandarin OrangesMonday, July 31 – Chicken Casserole, Green Beans, Stewed Tomatoes, Roll, Jell-O
