Wednesday, March 1 – BBQ Chicken,
Sour Cream & Chive Potatoes, Green
Beans, Hot Roll, Rosy Pears
Thursday, March 2 – Pork Cutlet, Hash
Brown Casserole, Glazed Carrots, Wheat
Bread, Applesauce
Friday, March 3 – (CHOICE MEAL)
Chicken Tender OR Fish Sticks, Bread,
Peach Crisp
Monday, March 6 – Porcupine Meatball,
Baked Beans, Scalloped Potatoes, Bread,
Orange Wedges
Tuesday, March 7 – Chicken Casserole,
Green Beans, Stewed Tomatoes, Muffin,
Fruited Gelatin
Wednesday, March 8 – Meatloaf, Mashed
Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Hot
Roll, Peaches
Thursday, March 9 – Beef Stew, Crackers,
Red & Green Pepper Sticks, Biscuit, Baked
Cinnamon Apples
Friday, March 10 – (CHOICE MEAL)
Salmon Pattie or Chicken Nuggets,
Macaroni & Cheese, Glazed Carrots,
Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruited Pudding
Monday, March 13 – Spaghetti with Meat
Sauce, Marinated Vegetables, Tossed
Salad, Garlic Bread, Grapes
Tuesday, March 14 – Chicken & Noodles,
Pea Salad, Pickled Beets, White Bread,
Peaches
Wednesday, March 15 – Roast Beef,
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans,
Hot Roll, Rosy Pears
Thursday, March 16 – Sweet & Sour
Chicken on Rice, Oriental Vegetables,
Tossed Salad, Wheat Bread, Mandarin
Oranges
Friday, March 17 – (CHOICE MEAL) Ham
OR Fish, Glazed Baby Carrots, Green
Applesauce, Bread, Lime Poke Cake
Monday, March 20 – Chicken Pot Pie,
Stewed Tomatoes, Oatmeal Cookie, Mixed
Fruit
Tuesday, March 21 – Taco Salad & Tortilla
Chips, Fiesta Corn, Hot Cinnamon Apples,
Frosted Spice Cake
Wednesday, March 22 Swiss Steak,
Baked Potato, Green Bean Casserole,
Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, March 23 – Oven-Fried
Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green
Beans, Hot Roll, Strawberry Shortcake
Friday, March 24 – (CHOICE MEAL) Fish
of Pulled Pork on a Bun with Lettuce,
Tomatoes and Onions, Coleslaw, Mixed
Fruit
Monday, March 27 – Chicken Enchilada,
Casserole, Refried Beans, Mexi-Corn,
Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
Tuesday, March 28 – Roast Pork, Baked
Sweet Potato, Steamed Cabbage, Hot Roll,
Warm Cinnamon Applesauce
Wednesday, March 29 – Chicken-Fried
Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Mixed
Vegetables, Wheat Bread, Peaches
Thursday, March 30 – Cream of Potato
Soup, Grilled Ham & Swiss Cheese
Sandwich on Wheat Bread, Peaches
March 31- Fish Sandwich or Hamburger
with Tomatoes, Pickle, Potato Wedges,
Baked Beans, Lime Pears, Brownie.
