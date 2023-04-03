Monday, April 3 – Hamburger on a Bun, Corn, Cucumbers & Onions, Fruit
Tuesday, April 4 – BBQ Chicken, Hash Browns, Baked Beans, Roll, Peach Cobbler
Wednesday, April 5 – Meatballs, Baked Potato, Beets, Hot Roll, Applesauce
Thursday, April 6 – Baked Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots, Hot Roll, Strawberry Shortcake
Friday, April 7 – (CHOICE MEAL) Salmon Pattie or Chicken Pattie, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Hot Roll, Pears
Monday, April 10 Tater Tot Casserole, Cauliflower, Baked Apples, Bread, Cookie
Tuesday, April 11 – Chicken & Noodles, Pea Salad, Pickled Beets, Muffin, Peaches
Wednesday, April 12 – Roast Pork, Sweet Potatoes, Steamed Cabbage, Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges
Thursday, April 13 – (CHOICE MEAL) Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit OR Fish, Hash Browns, Stewed Tomatoes, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 14 – Goulash, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Orange Wedges
Monday, April 17 – Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Fruit, Rice Krispy Treat
Tuesday, April 18 – (CHOICE MEAL) Ribette OR Fish Sticks, Roasted Red Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Bread, Caramel Pear Pudding
Wednesday, April 19 – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce, Hot Roll, Sliced Peaches
Thursday, April 20 – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit, Cake
Friday, April 21 – Pork Cutlet, Hash Brown Casserole, Glazed Carrots, Hot Roll, Pineapple Crumble
Monday, April 24 – Chicken Tetrazzini, Cauliflower, Beets, Biscuit, Ambrosia
Tuesday, April 25 – BBQ Smokies, Macaroni & Cheese, Peas & Carrots, Marinated Tomato Salad, Bread, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 26 – (CHOICE MEAL) Liver & Onions with Gravy OR Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Red-Skinned Potatoes, Fresh Pepper Wedges, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, April 27 – Chili & Crackers, Coleslaw, Cinnamon Roll, Pineapple
Friday, April 28 – Chicken-Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Baked Brussel Sprouts, Hot Roll, Strawberry Shortcake
