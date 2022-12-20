Maple Hill Elementary Santa Letters Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mrs. HeineKindergarten ClassDear Santa,I want a shark. I want a dog.Sincerely, WyattDear Santa,I want Paw Patrol stuff. I want a football game, Minecraft, and some Legos. Don’t forget my fake coconuts, two of them!Sincerely, BenDear Santa,I want a skateboard.Sincerely, OliviaDear Santa,I want an RC Car that sticks on the wall and a stuffy Marshall pillow.Sincerely, JohnDear Santa,I want a dirt bike.Sincerely, LaneDear Santa,I want a dinosaur. I want Legos. I want an RC Car. I want a Nerf gun.Sincerely, OwenDear Santa,I want a remote control alligator and a remote control four-wheeler.Sincerely, EmmettDear Santa,I want a tractor with a digger, a Batman costume, RC car that spits out dirt, and a blow-up dinosaur.Sincerely, ConnerDear Santa,I want an RC car, iPhone, Minecraft, and a small dinosaur toy. I want the game Connect 4 and Tic-Tac-Toe. I want a giant dinosaur.Sincerely, JackDear Santa,I want coconuts, four-wheeler, tractor, some chicken wings, guitar, a puppy, a cowboy hat and some cows to go with it, and a golden microphone.Sincerely, JacksonDear Santa,I want a doll, toy train, toy cat, and a toy dog.Sincerely, AyvaDear Santa,I would like a toy unicorn, a toy cat, a Barbie, a Pegasus, and a Barbie Christmas Tree- a small one!Sincerely, BlaykeDear Santa,This year I want a boat, a piggie bank, a vehicle, and a turtle. I want a tiny elephant too.Sincerely, AbelDear Santa,I want candy, stuffy shark, and books. I want a toy book shelf and a stuffy eagle. I want a toy train.Sincerely, TristanDear Santa,I want Army stuff. I want an RC car too!Sincerely, James Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 18° Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 10:03 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Wamego Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Newspaper Ads 3x5 Star of Hope Christmas Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUSD 320 opts to non-renew volleyball coachWorkshop planned for midwestern women in agricultureChristmas greetings sent from the USS NimitzCounty commissioners approve redistricting mapChilds elected St. Marys MayorWestmoreland back in the grocery tradeWesty discusses FHRC representationJames SimeckaUSD 321 earns state awardsCounty Commissioners discuss redistricting in anticipation of board expansion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
