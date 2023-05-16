Lucky 'Leven celebrates grads Beth Day Author email May 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lucky 'Leven 4-H club met Monday May 8, at the Wamego Senior and Community Center.Junior officers – President Liberty Sharpe, Vice-President Shayne Haller-Reed, Secretary Kassidy Smith, and Treasure Joel Louderback – presided over the meeting.Blake Blume gave an 'Entomology' project talk. Karlee Murray led the group in a 'miniature farm animal' scavenger hunt. Brice Blume presented a health talk on 'The Importance of Sunscreen'.Those celebrating a May birthday were recognized. Lucky 'Leven's 8th graders and high school graduates were presented cards and gifts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 61° Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 12:06 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 Magazine Apr 18, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Graduation - Rock Creek High School Saturday, May 20th, 2023 @ 3:00 pm Rock Creek High School Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Please check school website for update/changes. Calendar free Graduation - Wamego High School Saturday, May 20th, 2023 @ 2:00 pm Wamego Sports Complex Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Graduation ceremonies at the Wamego Sports Complex. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held in the high school lower gym. Please check school website for updates/changes. Calendar free Graduation - St. Mary's Academy Saturday, May 20th, 2023 @ 10:00 am St. Mary's Academy & College Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Please check school website for update/changes. Calendar free Graduation - Onaga High School Saturday, May 20th, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Onaga High School Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Please check school website for update/changes. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRegional softball, baseball brackets announcedSports cancellation, postponementsImmaculata consecration culminates decades of hopes, dreams, prayersRaider boys are NCKL track, field championsWamego Community Foundation awards 2023 scholarshipsSt. George continues clean-up effortsDavid T. UmscheidSt. George residents arrested on drug chargesWamego baseball sweeps Marysville in home doubleheaderRichard Dekat Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
