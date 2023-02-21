The Lady Mustangs struggled on the hardwood last week, dropping both games on the week against opponents Chapman and Silver Lake. After an 11-3 start on the season, Rock Creek has now lost four of their last six games and struggle to remain relevant in the 4A standings as sub-state looms on the horizon.
The week began on Tuesday when Rock Creek hosted Chapman on Senior Night. Chapman came into the game just over .500 on the season, but handled the state ranked Mustangs from the very beginning of the game. They led at the end of every quarter and by the end of regulation secured a sound beating of the Mustangs, 51-43.
Chapman’s junior shooting guard Kiera Jones gave Rock Creek a hard time as she hit five buckets from the floor and went 6-8 from the line on her way to a 16-point performance. Maya Kirkpatrick also scored in double figures for the Irish, finishing with 13.
Kya Klingenberg led the scoring effort for the Mustangs with nine points. Brynn McFall and Kinley Ebert each had eight and Claire Matzke added seven. Becca Conrow (3 pts), Sam Killingsworth (3 pts), Payton Rottinghaus (2 pts), and Kadley Rempe (1 pt) also contributed to the total score.
Rock Creek wrapped up the week with a re-match against Silver Lake which is ranked number three in 3A. The Eagles handed Rock Creek a 29-point loss in early January, 59-30. Friday night’s rematch resulted in a similar fashion, with Lake taking the victory 59-37.
Rock Creek finished up the regular season on Tuesday against Rossville, as they prepare for the postseason. Seedings for the sub-state tournament will be announced Saturday and posted on pottcotimes.com.
