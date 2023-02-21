The Lady Mustangs struggled on the hardwood last week, dropping both games on the week against opponents Chapman and Silver Lake. After an 11-3 start on the season, Rock Creek has now lost four of their last six games and struggle to remain relevant in the 4A standings as sub-state looms on the horizon.

The week began on Tuesday when Rock Creek hosted Chapman on Senior Night. Chapman came into the game just over .500 on the season, but handled the state ranked Mustangs from the very beginning of the game. They led at the end of every quarter and by the end of regulation secured a sound beating of the Mustangs, 51-43.