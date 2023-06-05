It seems as though the amounts of rain around the area varied from one house to another. It does look like the flowers, gardens, and crops are happy with any rain that has fallen.
Virginia Rezac and Kathy Blair met Susan Hartwich so they could go to the Admantha Cemetery South of Westmoreland where their Jackson Family relatives are buried.
Ann Miller, Marcia Beachler, Cheyenne Miller, Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding, and June Woodyard took Janice Goehring to lunch in Westmoreland for her May 31 birthday. Then that evening Kirk Goehring and Marcia Beachler took Janice to dinner in Holton.
Susan Hartwich went to the Seneca Catbackers events on Friday where Jim Mitchell was playing golf.
Janice Goehring visited Donnie Goehring and Connie Caulfield from St, Peters, Missouri on Friday evening at Donnie’s home in Wamego.
Joyce Blanka went to see Dean Blanka in Westmoreland on Saturday in Westmoreland.
Chuck and Barb Depew, Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell, Pat and Debbie Donnelly, and Jack and Dona Willmeth all attended the Lillis Back Roads meal on Saturday evening.
Shane, Marcia, and Maci Beachler; June Woodyard; Janice Goehring; Keaton, Sierra and family and two of their friends; went Saturday to Topeka to celebrate Keaton’s birthday which was June 2.
The 60 year Masonic membership certificate and pin presentation for John Lang was held on Sunday in Wamego. The presentation was given by Marvin Rodriguez, District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Masons of Kansas. It was attended by the Masters of Wamego and Manhattan Lodge’s. Brother Don Riffey gave an explanation of the 60 year Masonic pin. John’s wife Joleen, and daughter Jill and granddaughters from Lenexa and Sharon Bairow-Riffey and Vicky Rodriguez were also in attendance.
Barb Depew and her grandson’s Casen and Calon went Sunday to the Volland Store, south of Alma to the Fish Wizards 2023 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.
Janice Goehring visited Dwight Burgess on Sunday afternoon.
