Amaryllis
Amaryllis, genus name Hippeastrum, are ready to bloom when purchased. Hippeastrum means “horse star” which is an appropriate name since this plant can produce blooms as large as 8-10 inches across.

 Metro Creative Services

MANHATTAN — ‘Tis the season to start thinking about decking the halls with holiday décor, which may include some of the season’s most colorful flowers.

“Now is the time to start amaryllis if you wish to have them in bloom for Christmas,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham.