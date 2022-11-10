Fried Turkey
Fried turkey has become popular. If considering this cooking method, purchase a fresh turkey 1-2 days before you plan to fry it.

 Metro Creative Services

MANHATTAN — It is almost time for turkey, but preparing for the food-filled season should start early, says Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee.

Top of the list: Blakeslee says a safe feast starts with properly thawing and cooking meats as well as safely using kitchen tools.