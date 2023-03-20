FOR THE RECORD Tracy Phillips Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following cases were processed in the Pottawatomie County District Court from March 12 through March 19, 2023TRAFFIC VIOLATIONSJesus Aguilera, failure to yield.Stephen D. Caldwell, no insurance, wireless communication while driving.Laura Elizabeth Doll, traffic signal.Donovan James Dumas, speeding, no proof of identification.Scott Jeffery Koogler, speeding.April Lynn Jones, no seat belt.Shakeetha Lemee Payne, no proof of identification, no insurance, no registration.Olivia Marie Lubbers, speeding.Katherine M. Maguire, driving on suspended, driving under the influence, reckless driving.Marvin D Miller III, speeding, no seat belt.Dillon R.Williams, no driver’s license, failure to yield.CRIMINAL COURT DISPOSITIONSBret Allen Hartigan, disorderly conductMandy Altia Torres, battery, criminal damage to property without consentMandy Altia Torres, battery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tracy Phillips Author email Follow Tracy Phillips Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 47° Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Cloudy. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 2:45 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Wamego Community Day Sunday, March 26th, 2023 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The public is invited to enjoy the Wamego City Park -- especially the new playground, pickle ball and basketball courts. Snacks will be available until they run out! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSylvesters plead guilty to unlawful sex chargesSt. George condemns five Ridge mobile homesSteven PriceFort Riley Military Police respond to gate incidentWabaunsee Co. dismisses charges against Allen SylvesterWamego city approves Columbian renovationsRichard ShortErnest KratinaPablo ArmendarizLady Bears grow under new head coach, resulting in a state berth Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
