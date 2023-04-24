Dorothy Mae Moege, 86 of Alma, Kansas, passed away April 21, 2023 at Rossville Healthcare and Rehab.
Dorothy was born September 2, 1936, to Dillis and Verla (Banks) Shearer in Council Grove. Dorothy was married to Kenny Owen and they divorced. She married Dan Moege on June 21, 1971, in Council Grove. They made their home on Dan’s family farm in Alma. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Council Grove and the Spring Creek Community Club. Dorothy owned and operated a quilting business. She and Dan attended craft shows selling her beautiful quilts, tepees, quillos, hand towels, halos and Yo-Yo balloons. She custom quilted for several people all over the US, as well as several foreign countries including Germany, Canada and England. Dorothy loved gardening. Her garden included flowers and vegetables. She also canned, helping Dan bale hay all while being a housewife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Ricky Owen, a grandson Nicholas and a sister Glenda Rae Shearer.
Dorothy is survived by Dan; sons, Darrin Moege and wife Karen, of Alma, and Dillis Owen and wife Lisa, of Wilsey; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen Shearer of Americus, Doris Resner (Robert) of Council Grove, Janis Williams (Chuck) of Topeka, Linda Price of Council Grove and Dale Shearer of Council Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 – 7:30 Thursday, April 27 at the First Baptist Church in Council Grove. Funeral services will be at 10:00 Friday, also at the church. Burial will follow at Four Mile Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Deacon’s Fund and may be sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.