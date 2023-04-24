Dorothy Mae Moege, 86 of Alma, Kansas, passed away April 21, 2023 at Rossville Healthcare and Rehab.

Dorothy was born September 2, 1936, to Dillis and Verla (Banks) Shearer in Council Grove. Dorothy was married to Kenny Owen and they divorced. She married Dan Moege on June 21, 1971, in Council Grove. They made their home on Dan’s family farm in Alma. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Council Grove and the Spring Creek Community Club. Dorothy owned and operated a quilting business. She and Dan attended craft shows selling her beautiful quilts, tepees, quillos, hand towels, halos and Yo-Yo balloons. She custom quilted for several people all over the US, as well as several foreign countries including Germany, Canada and England. Dorothy loved gardening. Her garden included flowers and vegetables. She also canned, helping Dan bale hay all while being a housewife, mother and grandmother.