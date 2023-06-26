Court Beth Day Author email Jun 26, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following cases were processed in the Pottawatomie County District Court from June 11 through June 25, 2023.Traffic ViolationsAmy Nerkeliunas – speeding, no insurance.Ryan Christopher Staley – speeding.Tai Frider – speeding.Rachel Wilroth – speeding.Travis Ochs, Speeding.Richard D. Barrientos – no registration, speeding.Daniel Edmonds – violation of license restrictions, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left.Tony M. Sheley – speeding.Elliana Neci Harriman – no seatbelt.Keith E. Grace – driving while suspended (3rd or subsequent conviction), no registration, no insurance.Brady Fritz – traffic control signal.Eian Edward Wadeen – speeding.Christopher Joseph Valenti – speeding.Chandler P. Morfitt – Speeding.Criminal Court DispositionsKurtis Hayes Rich – violation of protection order condition of pre-trial orders.Stephen Gregory Thomas – fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer, 2nd conviction; possession of marijuana, second conviction; interference with law enforcement officer; reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 84° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Plentiful sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 12:49 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Graduation Special 2023 May 17, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free New Court Dedication Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 5:30 pm Wamego City Park Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Wamego Friends of the Park invite the community to a dedication ceremony for the new basketball and pickle ball courts in the park. Newspaper Ads KMC Dermatology & Medspa Soulis Auctions ProPerty restoration and investments Kansas Protection Report Center Drapery World M&S Plumbing M&S Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning, Inc Zydeco Meadery KanEquip Star Seed Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFarr arrested on additional fentanyl-related deathSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseCommission urged to delay further development in St. George until water supply is safeSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseCommunity Market comes alive Wednesdays in WamegoIcebergs awe Kansas in AntarcticaStanwix bound over for trialFun Filled CelebrationsManhattan Chamber president praises WamegoKaw Valley Community Band holds debut concert Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Times! We’ll publish them each Tuesday in The Smoke Signal. Submit Your Photo!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.