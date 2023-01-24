In a change from former meetings, Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessa Peterson announced some meetings will be educational in nature for the members.
The first of those was held Monday, with Kass Jobgen, Director of Operational Development and Enablement at RSI.
Jobgen’s interactive workshop centered around leadership, including Leadership Relationship Mapping, Effective Communication through Shared Meaning and Empathy & Leadership Roles.
“When it comes to being a leader there are four key relationships to think about,” she said. “The next is effective communications through sharing and the last, but not least, is empathy. Empathy is a very important took in your leadership kit.”
Jobgen emphasized the interactivity of her presentation.
“I’m happy to stand here and talk at you for the next 45 minutes,” she said. “But I would love for you all to talk with me. So I want to hear about your experiences in the community. What works when it comes with being a leader.”
Announcements
• Ag Night will be Feb. 4 at KanEquip.
• The next membership lunch will be Feb. 20 and include an update on the Wamego Health Center.
• Darci Hildebrand, director, Wamego Public Library, announced two upcoming programs – Small Business Social Media Class on Feb. 20, and Plant Propagation on Feb. 2 and 11.
• Brian Wohler, Bank of the Flint Hills, gave an update on the main office remodeling, noting some people might be moved in as early as this week, but they were waiting on landscaping for the official reopening.
• Chris Spooner of the Wamego Hospital Foundation announced the 2023 Diamonds and Denim event will be March 4. Proceeds will help with accessibility to the new MRI facility.
• Rhonda Jacques, box office coordinator for The Columbian Theatre, announced twice monthly bingo events along with upcoming shows – Alice @ Wonderland, The Masked Singer, Curtis: The Mentalist, Clue, and Whiskey South Forty Band.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
