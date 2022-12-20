Central Elementary School
Mrs. Jantz
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a kid motorcycle
Love, Ronnie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a rocket ship
Love, Mateo
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a doll
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a snowman toy
Love, Kenzleigh
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a piano
Love, Ariana
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a puppy
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a ball
Love, Ainsley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a star belly, doll, pet toys, pink cowgirl hat and lasso
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a airplane remote control
Love, Adilyn Jo
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a flute, monster truck
Love, Beckett
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a football
Love, Merritt
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a jet and big Barbie
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a pup
Love, Ensley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a jet
Love, Sylvester
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a my little pony
Love, Cara
Ms. Minge
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monster truck
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy snake
Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hoverboard
Love, Grady
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a teacher stuff
Love, Harlee
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a chick
Love, Reagyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a city u crn
Love, Nicole
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a sig sotr
Love, Zane
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie dream house
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a football
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy snake
Love, Kendrick
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a scatbd
Love, Addilyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a rucis
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
Please bring me fun
Love, Jamison
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a motor truck
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a four reew cat
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Please bring me mbl
Love, Faith
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a reew cat
Love, Natalie
Mrs. Musselman
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Santa
Love, Wren
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bike
Love, Libby
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a tablet
Love, Blase
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat
Love, Bradshaw
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy puppy
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a tablet
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LoL
Love, Secley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a PS5
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy dog
Love, Adeline
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a minecraft costume
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a switch
Love, Cadyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog
Love, Raelynn
Mrs. Oviatt
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a switch
Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a one soft pillow
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a baby cat
Love, Cambrie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog
Love, Alyvia
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a roch
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hat
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a mog car
Love, Xavier
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a farm set
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a gsous
Love, Inara
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat
Love, Rosalie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an ipad
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a pokemon cards
Love, Hank
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a baby cat
Love, Sloane
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a ?
Love, JP
Ms. Ross
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat and dog
Love, Abram
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a fake phone
Love, Wynonna
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a snow globe
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me fort night
Love, Kye
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a nutcracker
Love, Railynn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monster truck
Love, Colin
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a teddy
Love, Clara
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monster truck
Love, Santiago
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a transformer
Love, Augustus
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a robot dog
Love, Petra
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an ipad
Love, Lyla
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a snow globe
Love, Bria
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monster jam truck
Love, Robby
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a skateboard
Love, Jett
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bunny
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a squishies
Love, Roman
Mrs. Schwartz
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LoL doll
Love, Shylyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Chiefs pads
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a xbox
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dollhouse
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a drone
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LoL toy
Love, Jolene
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a baby luege
Love, Brooks
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a WWE
Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a unicorn
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cat stuff
Love, Adrianne
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dofrarucog
Love, Kade
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a magic mixer
Love, Thea
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog bone
Love, Ivy
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dolphin
Love, Lili
Mrs. Ayres
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a ifone and ipad.
Love, Brayton
Dear Santa,
Kan you giv me a puppy for Christmas plese and a elf for Christmas. Are you tired at nite? Santa, my favrit rander is roodof
Love, Breckyn
Dear Santa,
I would lik a PS5, atv, remote controller, elf, and a puppy. Whats your fav reindeer?
Love, Canaan
Dear Santa,
I wunt the game moeeoe odsee world because it is so cool and I love you.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I love this Holiday I want a toy Santa.
Love, Birklie
Dear Santa,
Are you tired? Can you make a r.c. car? What kinde of cookies do you like? Is one of your reideers roodof the red reindeer?
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there? I want a r.c. car.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there? I want presents still and another eld a nise one.
Love, McKenna
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad. Is it cold up there or is it hot up there?
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
I love santa because he is the best because he breez preze!
Love, Misha
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like oh lol surprise doll with 12 surprises.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas a new dinosaur toy.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling today? I would like a minecraft book and a ipad.
Love, Spence
Dear Santa,
I want a cage and fake sticks and a TV. How are you doing?
Love, Stella
Dear Santa,
I would like a pupee. Is it cold up there?
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I want a ton stafee. How are you feeling?
Love, Jaylie
Dear Santa,
Can you make me a stuffy randeer like yours. How are you feeling?
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I have bin so good this year so please don’t give me coal but make me a trex nerf blastr and a nitendo swich.
Love, Hayken
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a tiny minecraft set? How cold is the north pole? How many elves do you have? How many presens are you gunu give me? Are you kind?
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
How are the randeer? I would like a are seecan.
Love, Keegan
Mrs. Bryan
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Remote control car and a remote control goose and a goose book and a snow globe.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn stuff animal and a squishmellow and LoL doll and I want a reindeer stuff animal.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
I would like a lot lot lot of magic and a picture magic book and a wand and an iphone.
Love, Bodhi
Dear Santa,
I want to see you. I want a robe.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
I want plush melo. Send me your address. Iphone 13.
Love, Jobe
Dear Santa,
Does roudolfs nose glow in real life? Santa can I have a lilent mistree ninja bot.
Love, Cassidy
Dear Santa,
I want a lot-4 and a omg doll and a scooter and a ipad and a phone.
Love, Miriam
Dear Santa,
I want a tornado power and a robot but its mega gorilla.
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
I want a t-rex for Christmas and I want a hot wheel and I want a puppy.
Love, Keaton
Dear Santa,
I would like is a iphone with a tye-dye case and a iphone 13 and a barbie camper and a camera with a tye-dye case and pokemon cards 100 and rainbow rar 100 and a hoverboard. And a LoL doll.
Love, Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I want a line cooking set and a hoverboard and a scooter and toy cat.
Love, Symphony
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a stuffy. What I want for Christmas is a santa doll. What I want for Christmas is a iphone?
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I have a cat boy scooter.
Love, Conner
Dear Santa,
Santa can I get fifteen presents? I think I did good this year. Which is a video game with a snow flake and a hoverboard that is nike please.
Love, Harrison
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby cat and a barbie doll. (gray and white cat)
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I want to ask you a question, how do the reindeer fly. Santa do reindeers have magic? Dear Santa what I want is a cute cat stuffy.
Love, Nadiyu
Dear Santa,
Can you get a diamond ring for my mom?
Love, Kynlee
Ms. Granzow
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
For Crismas I want a go cart. And a 3D moothe with 3D Glasses. And last a toy randeer. How are you doing Santa with your elves and the randeer.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
What do your ranedeer eet. I would like some new playdo toys. How are you santa?
Love, Arwen
Dear Santa,
Santa all I wunt for Crismis is my two front teeth. And little ornaments.
Love, Maclyn
Dear Santa,
Is everybody in the North Pole doing good? I would like a Stranger Things seasen 4 lego set. Also a gaming consol. Also if you give me some money I would thank you a lot.
Love, John
Dear Santa,
I wunt a toy roodof. I wunt a toy sant. I want a toy bobees. How are you doing? Thank you for my toy last year. How are your randeers doing do they eet carrits and they and cookees.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
Would you be able to bring me a puppee. Dear Santa I would like a big pjama sweat shirt.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
I’ve been pretty good this year some times Im really good. I was wondering if you were doing good but I want a gizmo wach so much.
Love, Briella
Dear Santa,
Did roodoph’s shiny red nose shine that night wen it was foggy? And I really want a unicorn hoverboard. Do your raindeer eat candy canes?
Love, Revyn
Dear Santa,
For Crismis I wunt a nintendo switch. How are you and the elves doing.
Love, Makson
Dear Santa,
Are the raindeer doing good? I want kinetic sand. I love Christmis!
Love, Hailey
Dear Santa,
I would like a three d pen. What cookees do you like Santa. And how are you doing Santa.
Love, Cayley
Dear Santa,
May I please have a xbox? I will do anything for a xbox. Thank you for the nerf guns last Christmas. I really appreciate it :)
Love, Avion
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a wach and a squish mello too. I loved my presents last year.
Love, Kathryn
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer. Do they really eat carrots? Dear Sants, I want a million sports cars.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want presents. I want for Christmas a racing car. How are your randeer. I think your randeer eat carrits.
Love, Axel
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs doing? I would like a dinosaur.
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? I would love a baby dog stuffed animal.
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? Are you making lots of presents? I would love a transformer toy.
Love, Bett
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? Are you making lot tons? I love a dirt bike.
Love, Spmel
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and four wheeler. I hope you come to America. I been really good. My brother was very good and my favorite holiday is Christmas.
Love, Kason
Miss. Meyer
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a toy owl let. Because I like the show.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and a real watch and have an ipad and with it headphones and a dog thats what to have for Christmas.
Love, Karli
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed T-Rex. I would also like a snow globe of the North Pole.
Love, Case
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl Doll. I would also like a shopkin. I would also like a phone for Christmas.
Love, Emra
Dear Santa,
I want a vr headset this year for Christmas. I would also like light up roller skates for Christmas. I would also like a ps5 this year for Christmas.
Love, Jada
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Girl Doll. Also an xbox. Also an iphone 14.
Love, Jaylyn
Dear Santa,
I want a hairset so I can do my moms hair because I like to do hair a lot. I would also want a set of airpods. I would want a makeup set and one that has a place that I could sit on a chair.
Love, Sydney
Dear Santa,
I want plants vs. zombies this year for Christmas. I would also like plants vs. zombies to play on my wii.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
I want a American Girl doll vet set. And I would like a stuff animal cat.
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
I want some pokemon cards this year for Christmas. I would also like a charsar toy.
Dear Santa,
I want Mario toys.I like to play with legos.
Love, Jesse
Dear Santa,
I want a race car track.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I want a drone this year for Christmas. I would also like a ball that floats and I would also like a big big ball.
Love, Marshal
Dear Santa,
I want a pair of light up roller skates and a new pair of shoes. A new art set and 100 dollars.
Love, Tessa
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl doll this year for Christmas. I would also like legos for Chrismas.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I want some legos for Christmas. I would also like a desert globe.
Love, Orin
Dear Santa,
I want a rabo fran tlu. And an xbox.
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
I want a huggy wuggy stuff animal. I would also like minion mom log toy.
Love, Archern
Dear Santa,
I want a desk of makeup that has jewelry. Dear Santa for Christmas I want a brc for Christmas.
Love, Kaylyn
Mrs. Smothers
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like some new clothes and a new music box. I would like some new CDs. How are your reindeer? I have been good this year. I hope you are doing well and would like to wish you a Merry X-mas.
Love, Lolo
Dear Santa,
I would like to have cheesits please.
Love, Graham
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a fome swords and a fome shields please and a western set please!
Love, Fallan!
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet please and a Elf.
Love, Kate
Dear Santa,
I would want to meet you please.
Love, Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I wunt madden 23.
Love, Kohen
Dear Santa,
I want a drone and I want madden 23 please.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,I want a tablet and a nintindo switch please.
Love, Collin
Dear Santa,
I would like a video mario karte.
Love, Jakob
Dear Santa,
I want two give you. A gift two Santa. A lace box gift is two you.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
I want a baby cat.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
I would give you a cookie.
Love, Kyra
Dear Santa,
I would like a popit key cotton candy please!
Love, Makenna
Dear Santa,
I want a elf please. A toy chicken please. I want sum candy please. I want you to have a good Christmas.
Love, Margaux
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball please and a gaming chair and a drone please a v buks and Jelis size 1 def.
Love, Zydeco
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a LoL Surprise please! I would like to have a elf please! I would like to give you a presents please!
Love, Clara
Dear Santa,
I want a mermaid that is purple please. I would also like Moana toys.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want an else on the shelf please! I would also like a new bike please. I would like sweet candy canes please. I want a mirmade that swims in the I it to the red and pink.
Love, Tinleigh
Mrs. Stewart
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like xbox and pit in tino and a sim with a chare with pole with a chare.
Love, Rojhen
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like pets aline and alukan edd and a winter dress.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a box of straws lagoose and a money mouse and a set of perfume.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a phone.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like my own iphone and a barbie pop it.
Love, June
Dear Santa,
This year I want for Christmas a stuffed dog.
Love, Shayann
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a blue and purple stuffy and a Grinch doll.
Love, Kellie
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a snow globe and pokemon balls.
Love, Thach
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like video game, lego cities.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a gold fish.
Love, Mack
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like to have a four wheeler.
Love, Paxton
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like an xbox one.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a pair of socks.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a rc ladder gear, rc truck, rc plane.
Love, Cian
Dear Santa,
I would really like a vr, ipad, a set of pokemon cards, a phone, a huge tv, a large nerf gun, a lite brite, a nerf gun set.
Love, Evagley
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a toy hamster that can give birth to three babies.
Love, Clementine
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a fashion runway.
Love, Ada
Dear Santa,
I would really like a bow and arrow with a target.
Love, Harrison
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a phone.
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like basketball shoes and an alarm clock.
Love, Dave
Mrs. Blume
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have teck decks and teck deck ramps. Anything Baby Yoda and a hoverboard. Also squishmellow want a cat and mainly a new sphinx cat. Thank you so much.
Love, Savone
Dear Santa,
I would like a crafting kit. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa. Thank you for the bike I love it so much! I ride it all the time I ride it on the rode but I am careful.
Love, Cowyn
Dear Santa,
I like the presents that you gave me last year. I hope you give me good presents this year. I want a truck.
Love, C.
Dear Santa,
I would like a Elf house please. Thank you for making presents for kids and thank you Santa and the Elfs.
Love, J.
Dear Santa,
I would like a video game. Thank you for the lego set with golden tiger. How is it going at your workshop?
Love, A.
Dear Santa,
I would like to get for Christmas is a Mario Kart rainbow road track set. I would also like a robo Donkey Kong plush that talks. I would also like lego Peach, Waluigi, Wario, starter set. And also Baby Waluigi plush for Bennett, Baby Wario plush for Brooks.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
I would like pit vipers, robux, nintendo switch sports, Iron Man Ganlet, Thors hammer, a Elf doll, paint brushes, new paint, marshmello stuff, a marshmello blanket. Thank you for me pizza place
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
I would like a electrik gutar and hey dudes size 6y and a black panther drone. Thank you for what I got last year.
Love, Koy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Thank you for the bike last year. This year I would like a new doll house and minecraft. Can I also have a skateboard and a gymnastics bar. And how is your raindeer? Thank you so much Santa.
Love, Brynn
Dear Santa,I would like a big teddy bear and I would like a teddy puppy that is a dalmatian toy. I would like a kitten toy. Thank you
Love, Elena
Dear Santa,
I would like a squish mellow, phone. Thank you for the bike last year. How is Rodolph, Dancer, Vicsin, Blitsin, Dasher
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
I would like a figit toy and a set of legos. Thank you for reading this.
Love,
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us joy. I hope you have a good time in your slay. Thank you for giving us presents.
Love, Elora
Dear Santa,
I would like a switch and a minecraft ft chip for the switch ch for Christmas and a skate bored!! Thank you for the pokecard set if I got one and thank you for everything else you got me last year.
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
Since my birth stone is an opal and my favorite gem is an amethyst, I would like an opal and amethyst necklace. Thank you for the things from the past Christmases.
Love, June
Dear Santa,
I would like a fire truck toy thank you for the toy. And I love you Santa. How is it good at the North Pole?
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I would like to have for Christmas some pokemon sets. And a bag of digits please!! And thank you for everything that you got me last year!!
Love, Reuben
Dear Santa,
I want a new fake piano. And I also want a squish mellow. And want that squish mellow to be a big kitten. Also I want money. If you actually get me these thanks so much. What is it like in the north? Thank you.
Love, Jojo
Dear Santa,
I want a nintindo swich and a sixty dollar nerf gun and a laptop and a new water bottle and a dicconver invention iphone case with a camera protector with a ring holder. Thank you for the tag doll last year. I’ve been good this year too.
Love, Garrett
Dear Santa,
This is for you I am sometimes cleaning at home to get my ipad back so I can play roblox. There are omepset for billion people on this planet.
Love, Cooper
Ms. Cowan
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want pick a log and I want a stusamnoris of the eve uloo vins efin eve. And I want podjee. I want a snow globe for you Santa.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My bday is in 12 days well on Dec 13th so I want a iphone 14 and can I have a laptop and a ps5 and xbox and a craftbox. And a new bike but without spiders and maybe a laser! I don’t know if my mom would like that but I don’t care if she’s scared. I love you Santa. So please please can I have it pretty please I am dying for it okay on well but can I have a paint set. You are the best.
Love, Paisey
Dear Santa,
I want money and I want a fish and a dog and bunny and a butterfly.
Love, Keegan
Dear Santa,
I would want a elf on the shelf. Oh! And I have been a good girl and a coloring set too and my cookies will be at my house on the table and Santa tell your elf before he comes that I like to play with my sister a lot so tell him or her to close his or her ears.
Love, Coraline
Dear Santa,
I want some farm toys and my boy some nerf guns and a dirt bike or a go cart. I want so much some army guys and toy cows.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I would like an eatible cotton candy making kit. Heres a tip the cotton is eatible. I would also like a kitten and then a mystery present.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a gaming computer a city engineering and design kit. And ten nerf guns and some good pokemon cards and a nintendo switch and a ipad and ten more baby elfs and some school supplies and some more fish lights and some camping supplies. And when is icky gonna come back with the baby elfs.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year for Christmas. I want a remote control car and I want a resiling ring and resiling people and a remote control shark and a ipad and a apple watch.
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year can I have a hover board and a dirt bike and farm toys.
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. And I hope the reindeer are good. Oh and I want a dirt bike.
Love, Bode
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a toy bat. Chad the hedgehog, a computer and a gamer chair.
Love, Carsten
Dear Santa,
I would like two black elfs, boy and girl. Also would like a elf on the shelf.
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
I been really good this year, I want for Christmas this year is wrestling toys.
Love, Holt
Mrs. Francis
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a new dresser for my shirts. I want a barbie. Christmas Shoes.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
I want a giant squishmello the cactus. And say hi to Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Doner, Blitxen and Rudolph and the elf Mr.Clause. And Frosty and I also want a hoverboard.
Love, Kevlynn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a barbie dream house. I wish for a wall stickers. I wish for a new barbie. I want stuff animals. I want a crown. I want books. I want a babydoll. I want a elf. I want a notebook. I want a nintendo.
Love, Vita
Dear Santa,
I want a bracelt and squishmellow and a dress and a box full of digits and a big present full of squishmellows and slime and a apple watch and a craft table and a squishy and a jacket. A big note book and stickers, a pillow. I wish you a merry Christmas.
Love, Isabel
Dear Santa,
I want a ps5 and a xbox. Santa I wish you a merry Christmas I will thank you if you will thank me it is Christmas.
Love, Joey
Dear Santa,
Can I get some roblox and some galaxy makeup please and thank you. And some roblox avatar ideas please and some craft splice please and I believe in you Santa.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want more craft supplies, comfy clothes and slippers. I also want popits, squishees, amd a watch for my dad, a drawing kit for Brynn. Santa I wish to see Rudolph.
Love, Jersie
Dear Santa,
What I would like is a tablet. I would love is for everyone to be blessed. The other thing I would like is a water bottle.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a nintendo switch, a vr, iphone 14, and two more nintendo switches for my bro and sis. I want two rings for early seven year anniversary. And I don’t know yet but I think Christmas is my favorite holiday. Oh and how is it going with all the reindeers.
Love, Tyrel
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a phone, a hoverboard that glows, a nintendo slime, makeup, barbie dream house, barbie camper figit pack, champion barbie car, robux cards, wallet, and laptop.
Love, Kaedra
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some roller skates that have 4 wheels in the middle of them. And some arts and crafts and a bath bomb. I hope you and Mrs.Clause have a great Christmas.
Love, Averi
Dear Santa,
I don’t want any electronic. I want as mall great white shark monster truck and anything dinosaur.
Love, Braidyn
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas I have been really good this year. I like the challenge out elf Boo gave us. He’s really kind. Some stuff I want for Christmas: battleship[. Marvel poster, legos, kitten.
Love, Lincoln
Miss. Haller
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas, monkey trap, friends lego set, digits, jenga, wall clock. What do you feed the reindeer? Do you move the elfs or they move themselves. How do they get in stuff? How much cookies do you eat?
Love, Braylee
Dear Santa,
I would like a xenom with a face hugger. Also a monster truck.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini dirt bike. I would like a remote control car and a switch.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
All I really want for this year is squishmallows and I hope nothing is wrong at the north pole.
Love, Brice
Dear Santa,
When will my elf come and you will get me 1 or 2 things right. Mrs.Claus will you send santa with some hot cocoa and leave me some.
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
I would like a small claw machine. I would like a small reindeer. I want a ipad for Christmas. I want a human guy squishmallow. I want a realistic stuffed animal. I want a new battery for the rair and I want a lot of money.
Love, Ike
Dear Santa,
I want a pet bunny and a cage for it. I want a dolphins helmet, bengals helmet, chiefs helmet, and ksu wildcat helmet. I want a treek hill jersey for the dolphins, a jamey chase jersey and a custom k-state jersey number 17 Lindsley. I also want every boy k-state thing in the world I also want a prank kit too. I want a tank a toy tank.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
I want a big stuffed bear. I want a go cart. I want a ps5.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a big monster truck, a go cart and football shoulder pads. A Justin Jeferson jersey, a nintendo, a Minnesota Vikings helmet and Minnesota Vikings cleats and a Minnesota Vikings pants and Minnesota Vikings gloves and a elf.
Love, Neil
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a flexible Ken doll and a Adrey Ann Valentines set last I would like a Adrey Ann Fourth of July set. Is Rudolph a girl or a boy? What do you feed the reindeer? Is Mrs.Clause baking lots of cookies? What time do you leave on Christmas and is the time different at the north pole?
Love, Madyson
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas squishmallows and candy and dolls. What does the reindeer eat? And I want a Victorious doll the ones I want is Jade, Tori, Beck, and Cat.
Love, Agnes
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad and a pen. What do you feed the reindeer and are you working on your sleigh and are the elfs working on the presents? What does Mrs.Clause do?
Love, Kinlee
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad for Christmas.
Love, Westin
Dear Santa,
Can I have a 3D pen and acrylic paint please. Also can I have a stuffed animal please and thank you. What do you feed your reindeer? Can I also have a cookie?
Love, Hadlyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini craft game card and box I would like a nintendo switch and a minecraft pickaxe and minecraft armor. I would like a minecraft crafting table that works and a minecraft bow and arrow that works. And a minecraft furnace that works with coal please.
Love, Finn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a stuff cat and a squishmallow.
Love, Emmrie
Dear Santa,
I have a couple questions to ask you. Is our elves going to come on December 1st? Is Mrs.Clause making cookies or hot chocolate for you or the elves? Are you working on the sleigh? Is the elves making toys? What is the weather like at the north pole? What are the reindeer doing?
Love, Tynlee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a squishmallow and lot of popits and fidgets. How do the elf pets help out.
Love, Kenedi
Dear Santa,
I do not want a lot for Christmas. I want a fidget kit and a phone.
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car and digits like popits and one more thing, a nintendo switch and a tablet.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Who is the leader in the reindeer santa. I want a four wheeler. And a ginger mouse gum pezu. And a Miami ballfing and a jurse for tirek hill.
Love, Nosh
Mrs. Kirkland
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a radio and calico critters. I also would want a picture of Mrs.Kirkland and a Patick Mahomes poster. I would like a phone and a musical instrument called a trumpet.
Love, Boyce
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I have some new football gloves and a new red NFL football please I’ve been asking for so long. Well I think I have been wanting I have an xbox for Christmas and rocket league on the xbox and can I have fort nite on my nintendo and xbox if I get one. Thank you.
Love, Blea
Dear Santa,
I really want an xbox for Christmas and I don’t think I’ve been good this year but am I on the naughty list or on the nice list? Also I want a ps5 for Christmas to and many other things too.
Love, Edward
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a giant dragon stuffy because I love dragons. I would also like a poop plushee because I like plushees. The last thing I would like is a nerf rocket launcher.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
What I want is another girl elf on the shelf. I also want a puppy and a big squishmallo. I really want my friends to never fight again.
Love, Anniston
Dear Santa,
Can I have a girl elf on the shelf for Christmas at my house. I would also like a rainbow High Doll and think it is going to be really fun.
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
I want a black mini fridge. I want a log board. I then want a lot of toys. Then I want pokemon.
Love, Colson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I really want a squish mellow because I love squishees and that is technically a squishee. Also I want a huge squishee that is all I want.
Love, Finley
Dear Santa,
I want family and friends to be with me for Christmas because that’s what I want for Christmas. It is the best thing I could ever ask for. I love my family and my friends that is all I want.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a loom kit so I can play. I also want a lot of squish mellos so my is comfy. Also I want a canape so I can have my own bed.
Dear Santa,
I really need a deck! What I want is a big hug from you.
Love, Charley
Dear Santa,
I really want a blay blade sets and a vr set.
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a xbox for Christmas this year? For Christmas this year I want to give santa a present. I want elf on the shelf.
Love, Mike
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas this year is a elf on the shelf and a making bracelet set. I also love gift cards. What I need for Christmas is short sleeve shirts. I also need pants that are fleece lined. P.s. give me lots and lots and lots of gifts!
Love, Callie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new loom kit with a 100 rubber bands in each bag . I would also like a sewing kit with a sewing machine. One other thing I want is a pair of tye dye purple themed shoes (size 3)
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
Can I have a vintage booster pack guaranteed good pull and a few graded cards. Thank you!
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
My mom get a car. Dad will go into the office. I have been good this year. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want a new tree and star.
Love, TJ
Mrs. Meyer
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are good! This year I am going to give you a lot of cookies! Santa I would like a new guitar pin and nintendo game like super mario odyssey. Also how is Rudolph?
Love, Kalynn
Dear Santa,
I would like hot wheels tracks, stick bots and click bots, ostrich plushy, charge creeper plushy, marble set, looege manin, lego set, shark week submarine set, knowm set, miny minecraft lego set, school slime thing and a sick world jacket.
Love, Alic
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic tree house book the one of it is The Night at Dawn. And I would like a mini trumpet. A Bob Ross bobble head. And I would also like a 200 piece spongebob puzzle. A toy reindeer named rudolph with a red nose. A VR headset. A watch that tells time and has games I really want a go cart with a hoverboard. I hope you are having a nice day.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
I would really want a new hoverboard. And a real diamond. And if you could I want a minecraft game card. And what it looks like a never lasting portal. And a vr headset. And maybe a new security camera. And a robot and a mad to fit on your hand.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas. This is some stuff I want. I would like some v-bucks and a nerf gun. I would also like a drone. Also a toy bone drone and some hoverboard seat straps.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like a big plushy and a pet please and a piano sincerely.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
I would like a star wars legos x wing and a star wars legos hoth.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
How is Prancer is he good. And I want a bar and I want a big cart to put my toys in. And can you give me a picture of my family and can you give me a purple and blue picture frame please. Thank you Santa Clause
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Has your reindeer been good? I believe your real! I hope my teacher jis not on the naughty list. My biggest wish is that cuby will not break a bone. I wish for MLB switch, ps5, suits, santa plushes, xbox, phones, ipad.
Love, Brecken
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph is Rudoplh alright Santa? Santa can I please have a mallcuntral car. And can I have the play stick toy army jars is that okay Santa. And can I have some action figures and can I have a transformers and can my baby brother have some clothes and some socks. And my baby a kap holder and my mom would like some flowers.
Love, Leo
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph really real? And then I’ll tell you what I want is a hula hoop that glos and a flute and alluama plushy, and a piano.
Love, Violet
Dear Santa,
I’m so excited for Christmas aren’t you! This is what I want for Christmas. So you know one of those sewing machines for kids. I would also like a dolly house. Another thing I would like you to know like those or bees those are so fun. Those are all the things I want for Christmas.
Love, Vienna
Dear Santa,
I will leave cookies in my house on the table. My List: flute, magnets, pink printer, play phone, walkie talkie, peppa pig lego set, baby crib for baby alive dolls 12 inches, vr head set. Thank you! Question: Do you really have a reindeer named Rudolph?
Love, Arielle
Dear Santa,
You are so caring for kids. Santa this year I want some jeans.Another thing I want is a desk that can fit in my room.
Love, Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? I want a stuffed animal doggie that talks. I would like to be magic.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? This is what I want for Christmas, jurassic park lego sets and REAL DRAGONS (small size) and could you answer these questions: do your reindeer like celery or carrots more? Is Curtis a real elf?
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
How is your day? What I want for Christmas is a llama bedding I really love llamas or I want anothing llama. How is your reindeer? How big will my present be? I am really excited for Christmas.
Love, Sophia
Commented
