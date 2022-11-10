Cattle Chat: Unexpected cow death questions answered

Anaplasmosis can lead to cow death in the fall and spreads easily among the herd.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — No matter whether it is a pet or livestock, an animal dying unexpectedly is sad and concerning. It often leaves owners with questions about what happened and whether other animals will be impacted.

To get to the bottom of what is going on, Kansas State University beef cattle veterinarians emphasize the importance of a producer working with their local veterinarian to determine the cause of death.