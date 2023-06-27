Area students earn WSU honors Beth Day Author email Jun 27, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,273 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2023.To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.Area honorees are:• Alma – Justin A. Carlson, Sean T. Dugger, Justice L. Houston, Reagan I. Kelley, Trina L. Kohake.• Onaga – Kyler J. Bernritter.• Rossville – Danielle E. Bittner, Jenna B. Rodehorst.• St. Marys – Chase A. Biswell, Katelyn E. Hurla, Peyton M. Hurla, Emma G. Lett, Katherine A. Morse, Lanie J. Mott, Logan J. Moylan, Mahtee-Lynne R. O'Shea.• Wamego – Jocelyn Stewart, Aaron M. Stinson, Charlene G. Waller, Alicia R. Wilcox. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 80° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 8:22 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Graduation Special 2023 May 17, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free New Court Dedication Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 5:30 pm Wamego City Park Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Wamego Friends of the Park invite the community to a dedication ceremony for the new basketball and pickle ball courts in the park. Newspaper Ads KMC Dermatology & Medspa Soulis Auctions ProPerty restoration and investments Kansas Protection Report Center Drapery World M&S Plumbing M&S Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning, Inc Zydeco Meadery KanEquip Star Seed Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFarr arrested on additional fentanyl-related deathSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseIcebergs awe Kansas in AntarcticaFun Filled CelebrationsSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseOld courthouse fixable, but is it purposefulStanwix bound over for trialManhattan Chamber president praises WamegoCommission urged to delay further development in St. George until water supply is safeCommunity Market comes alive Wednesdays in Wamego Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Times! We’ll publish them each Tuesday in The Smoke Signal. Submit Your Photo!
